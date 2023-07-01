Deonte Harris: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
The start of the 2023 NFL season is on the horizon, with Deonte Harris and the Buffalo Bills opening the year with a bout against the New York Jets at 8:15 PM ET on September 11.
Deonte Harris Injury Status
Harris is currently listed as active.
Deonte Harris 2022 Stats
|Receiving Stats
|2 TAR, 2 REC, 13 YDS, 0 TD
Deonte Harris Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|-0.70
|781
|307
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|36.10
|303
|119
|2023 ADP
|-
|443
|150
Other Bills Players
Deonte Harris 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Falcons
|1
|1
|4
|0
|Week 2
|Buccaneers
|1
|1
|9
|0
