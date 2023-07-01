Giancarlo Stanton, with a slugging percentage of .257 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jack Flaherty on the mound, July 1 at 2:15 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI against the Athletics.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Giancarlo Stanton? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

  • Stanton is batting .198 with five doubles, seven home runs and eight walks.
  • In 60.6% of his games this season (20 of 33), Stanton has picked up at least one hit, and in four of those games (12.1%) he recorded at least two.
  • In seven games this year, he has hit a home run (21.2%, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish).
  • Stanton has had an RBI in 13 games this year (39.4%), including five multi-RBI outings (15.2%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in 12 of 33 games (36.4%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
18 GP 15
.159 AVG .241
.221 OBP .302
.317 SLG .517
4 XBH 8
3 HR 4
8 RBI 11
18/4 K/BB 17/4
0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The Cardinals pitching staff is 22nd in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cardinals have a 4.55 team ERA that ranks 24th across all league pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (81 total, one per game).
  • Flaherty makes the start for the Cardinals, his 16th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.95 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Monday, June 19 against the Washington Nationals, when he went 6 1/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (4.95), 67th in WHIP (1.600), and 30th in K/9 (9) among qualifying pitchers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.