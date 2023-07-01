Gleyber Torres Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Cardinals - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Gleyber Torres -- with a slugging percentage of .306 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jack Flaherty on the mound, on July 1 at 2:15 PM ET.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with two RBI) against the Athletics.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres is batting .248 with 11 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 33 walks.
- Torres has picked up a hit in 68.4% of his 79 games this season, with at least two hits in 22.8% of them.
- He has gone deep in 13.9% of his games in 2023, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 19 games this season (24.1%), Torres has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (13.9%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored a run in 36 games this season, with multiple runs seven times.
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|34
|.236
|AVG
|.263
|.326
|OBP
|.320
|.420
|SLG
|.409
|13
|XBH
|11
|8
|HR
|4
|20
|RBI
|12
|27/21
|K/BB
|18/12
|5
|SB
|1
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Cardinals have a 4.55 team ERA that ranks 24th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to allow 81 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Flaherty (4-5 with a 4.95 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his 16th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Monday, June 19, the righty went 6 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up six earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (4.95), 67th in WHIP (1.600), and 30th in K/9 (9) among pitchers who qualify.
