With +25000 odds to capture the Defensive Player of the Year award this season, Gregory Rousseau a long shot for the award (71st-best odds in league).

Want to bet on Gregory Rousseau? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Gregory Rousseau 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. POY +25000 71st Bet $100 to win $25,000

Gregory Rousseau Insights

In 13 games last year, Rousseau totaled 8.0 sacks to go with 10.0 TFL and 37 tackles.

The Bills put up 258.1 passing yards per game on offense last year (seventh in NFL), and they gave up 214.6 passing yards per game (15th) on the other side of the ball.

Defensively, Buffalo was a top-five unit in terms of rushing yards last season, ranking fifth-best by allowing just 104.6 rushing yards per game. It ranked seventh on offense (139.5 rushing yards per game).

Sign up now to bet on NFL player futures all season long with BetMGM!

All Bills Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Stefon Diggs +20000 (41st in NFL) +3000 (15th in NFL) Von Miller +6000 (22nd in NFL) Tre'Davious White +20000 (51st in NFL) Jordan Poyer +20000 (51st in NFL) Gregory Rousseau +25000 (71st in NFL) Gabriel Davis +20000 (75th in NFL) Damien Harris +25000 (112th in NFL) James Cook +25000 (112th in NFL)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.