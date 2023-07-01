The 2023 season kicks off for Gregory Rousseau when the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets play at 8:15 PM ET on September 11.

Gregory Rousseau Injury Status

Rousseau is currently not on the injured list.

Gregory Rousseau 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 37 Tackles (10 for loss), 8 Sacks, 0 INT, 4 Pass Def.

Gregory Rousseau 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Rams 1 1 4 0 1 Week 2 Titans 1 2 4 0 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 1.5 2 3 0 0 Week 4 @Ravens 0.5 0 4 0 0 Week 6 @Chiefs 0 0 1 0 1 Week 8 Packers 1 1 4 0 0 Week 9 @Jets 0 1 1 0 0 Week 13 @Patriots 0 0 4 0 1 Week 14 Jets 2 1 2 0 1 Week 15 Dolphins 0 0 4 0 0 Week 16 @Bears 0 1 1 0 0 Week 18 Patriots 1 1 5 0 0 Wild Card Dolphins 0 0 1 0 0 Divisional Bengals 0 0 3 0 0

