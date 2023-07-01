The New York Yankees, including Isiah Kiner-Falefa and his .500 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Jack Flaherty and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Saturday at 2:15 PM ET.

In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) against the Athletics.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

  • Kiner-Falefa is hitting .247 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and nine walks.
  • Kiner-Falefa has had a hit in 30 of 57 games this season (52.6%), including multiple hits nine times (15.8%).
  • He has gone deep in 8.8% of his games this year, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Kiner-Falefa has driven in a run in 12 games this year (21.1%), including seven games with more than one RBI (12.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 17 of 57 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
31 GP 25
.232 AVG .262
.267 OBP .308
.354 SLG .405
5 XBH 6
2 HR 3
9 RBI 13
9/3 K/BB 21/6
5 SB 3

Cardinals Pitching Rankings

  • The Cardinals pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Cardinals' 4.55 team ERA ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 81 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in baseball.
  • The Cardinals will send Flaherty (4-5) to the mound to make his 16th start of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.95 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last time out came on Monday, June 19 against the Washington Nationals, when the righty went 6 1/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up 10 hits.
  • This season, the 27-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (4.95), 67th in WHIP (1.600), and 30th in K/9 (9) among pitchers who qualify.
