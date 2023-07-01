The New York Yankees, including Isiah Kiner-Falefa and his .500 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Jack Flaherty and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Saturday at 2:15 PM ET.

In his last game, he collected three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a home run) against the Athletics.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

Kiner-Falefa is hitting .247 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and nine walks.

Kiner-Falefa has had a hit in 30 of 57 games this season (52.6%), including multiple hits nine times (15.8%).

He has gone deep in 8.8% of his games this year, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

Kiner-Falefa has driven in a run in 12 games this year (21.1%), including seven games with more than one RBI (12.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 17 of 57 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 25 .232 AVG .262 .267 OBP .308 .354 SLG .405 5 XBH 6 2 HR 3 9 RBI 13 9/3 K/BB 21/6 5 SB 3

Cardinals Pitching Rankings