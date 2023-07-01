At +25000, James Cook is a long shot to win the 2023 Offensive Player of the Year award, as his odds are 112th-best in the NFL.

James Cook 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. POY +25000 112th Bet $100 to win $25,000

James Cook Insights

Cook amassed 507 rushing yards on 89 carries (31.7 yards per game), with two touchdowns, last year.

The Bills threw the football on 57.2% of their plays from scrimmage last season while running the ball 42.8% of the time. Their offense was fourth in the NFL in points scored.

Buffalo ranked seventh in rushing yards last year (139.5 rushing yards per game), but it excelled on defense, ranking fifth-best in the NFL with 104.6 rushing yards allowed per game.

All Bills Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Stefon Diggs +20000 (41st in NFL) +3000 (15th in NFL) Von Miller +6000 (22nd in NFL) Tre'Davious White +20000 (51st in NFL) Jordan Poyer +20000 (51st in NFL) Gregory Rousseau +25000 (71st in NFL) Gabriel Davis +20000 (75th in NFL) Damien Harris +25000 (112th in NFL) James Cook +25000 (112th in NFL)

