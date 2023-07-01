Jordan Poyer is +20000 to capture the Defensive Player of the Year award, according to sportsbooks. Those odds are 51st-best in the league, making him a long shot for the award.

Jordan Poyer 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. POY +20000 51st Bet $100 to win $20,000

Jordan Poyer Insights

Poyer played in 12 games, delivering 4.0 TFL, 63 tackles, and four interceptions.

The Bills ranked seventh in pass offense (258.1 passing yards per game) and 15th in pass defense (214.6 passing yards allowed per game) last season.

On the defensive side of the ball, Buffalo was a top-five unit in terms of rushing yards last season, ranking fifth-best by surrendering just 104.6 rushing yards per game. It ranked seventh on offense (139.5 rushing yards per game).

All Bills Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Stefon Diggs +20000 (41st in NFL) +3000 (15th in NFL) Von Miller +6000 (22nd in NFL) Tre'Davious White +20000 (51st in NFL) Jordan Poyer +20000 (51st in NFL) Gregory Rousseau +25000 (71st in NFL) Gabriel Davis +20000 (75th in NFL) Damien Harris +25000 (112th in NFL) James Cook +25000 (112th in NFL)

