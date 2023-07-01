After batting .185 with a double and two RBI in his past 10 games, Jose Trevino and the New York Yankees take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will hand the ball to Jack Flaherty) at 2:15 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Athletics.

Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Trevino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Jose Trevino At The Plate

Trevino is batting .210 with three doubles, three home runs and seven walks.

In 53.3% of his 45 games this season, Trevino has picked up at least one hit. He's also had three multi-hit games.

He has homered in 6.7% of his games in 2023 (three of 45), and 2.1% of his trips to the dish.

Trevino has driven home a run in nine games this season (20.0%), including more than one RBI in 6.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored in 13 games this season (28.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 20 .219 AVG .200 .250 OBP .257 .329 SLG .262 4 XBH 2 2 HR 1 10 RBI 3 12/3 K/BB 8/4 0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings