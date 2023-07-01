The beginning of the 2023 NFL campaign is on the horizon, with Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills opening the year with a tilt against the New York Jets at 8:15 PM ET on September 11.

Josh Allen Injury Status

Allen is currently listed as active.

Josh Allen 2022 Stats

Passing Stats Rushing Stats 359-for-567 (63.3%), 4,283 YDS (7.6 YPA), 35 TD, 14 INT 124 CAR, 762 YDS, 7 TD

Josh Allen Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 395.52 2 2 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 365.85 1 1 2023 ADP - 18 2

Other Bills Players

Josh Allen 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Rams 26 31 297 3 2 10 56 1 Week 2 Titans 26 38 317 4 0 1 10 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 42 63 400 2 0 8 47 0 Week 4 @Ravens 19 36 213 1 1 11 70 1 Week 5 Steelers 20 31 424 4 1 5 42 0 Week 6 @Chiefs 27 40 329 3 0 12 32 0 Week 8 Packers 13 25 218 2 2 6 49 0 Week 9 @Jets 18 34 205 0 2 9 86 2 Week 10 Vikings 29 43 330 1 2 6 84 0 Week 11 Browns 18 27 197 1 0 3 7 0 Week 12 @Lions 24 42 253 2 1 10 78 1 Week 13 @Patriots 22 33 223 2 0 8 20 0 Week 14 Jets 16 27 147 1 0 10 47 1 Week 15 Dolphins 25 40 304 4 0 10 77 0 Week 16 @Bears 15 26 172 2 2 6 41 1 Week 18 Patriots 19 31 254 3 1 9 16 0 Wild Card Dolphins 23 39 352 3 2 4 20 0 Divisional Bengals 25 42 264 0 1 8 26 1

