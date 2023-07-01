Kyle Higashioka Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Cardinals - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The New York Yankees, including Kyle Higashioka (.194 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 58 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Jack Flaherty and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Saturday at 2:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Athletics.
Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Kyle Higashioka At The Plate
- Higashioka is hitting .211 with seven doubles, three home runs and seven walks.
- Higashioka has gotten a hit in 21 of 39 games this season (53.8%), with multiple hits on four occasions (10.3%).
- He has gone deep in 7.7% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Higashioka has an RBI in 15 of 39 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them.
- He has scored at least one run 11 times this season (28.2%), including one multi-run game.
Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|19
|.207
|AVG
|.215
|.254
|OBP
|.250
|.431
|SLG
|.262
|7
|XBH
|3
|3
|HR
|0
|10
|RBI
|9
|20/4
|K/BB
|18/3
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Cardinals have the 24th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.55).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 81 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Flaherty gets the start for the Cardinals, his 16th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.95 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Monday, June 19, the right-hander tossed 6 1/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing six earned runs while surrendering 10 hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 61st in ERA (4.95), 67th in WHIP (1.600), and 30th in K/9 (9).
