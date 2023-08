One of the best games on the LIU Post Pioneers' college football schedule in 2023 is on September 16, against Baylor. The full slate can be found below.

LIU Post 2023 Schedule

Opponent Date/Time Score TV Channel @ Ohio (FBS) September 2 | 2:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ Bryant September 9 | 6:00 PM ET - ESPN+ @ Baylor (FBS) September 16 | 12:00 PM ET - ESPN+ Duquesne September 30 | 12:00 PM ET - NEC Front Row Sacred Heart October 7 | 12:00 PM ET - NEC Front Row @ Maine October 14 | 1:00 PM ET - FloSports Merrimack October 21 | 12:00 PM ET - NEC Front Row @ Cent. Conn. St. October 28 | 1:00 PM ET - NEC Front Row @ Saint Francis (PA) November 4 | 12:00 PM ET - NEC Front Row Wagner November 11 | 12:00 PM ET - NEC Front Row @ Stonehill November 18 | 1:00 PM ET - NEC Front Row

