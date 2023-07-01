NFL Playoff Odds: Each Team’s Odds to Win Division, Make 2024 Playoffs
The Chiefs are -450 to make the playoffs, starting their road to the 2024 Super Bowl -- those are the best odds in the league.
Heading into the 2023 NFL campaign, be sure you've taken a look at the futures betting options throughout the league.
Odds to Make Playoffs
|Chiefs
|-450
|Eagles
|-425
|49ers
|-425
|Bengals
|-285
|Bills
|-240
|Cowboys
|-215
|Jaguars
|-195
|Saints
|-180
|Ravens
|-165
|Lions
|-165
|Jets
|-130
|Chargers
|-120
|Seahawks
|-120
|Dolphins
|-110
|Vikings
|+100
|Falcons
|+105
|Browns
|+120
|Steelers
|+135
|Bears
|+160
|Giants
|+160
|Packers
|+180
|Broncos
|+180
|Panthers
|+210
|Patriots
|+250
|Titans
|+250
|Commanders
|+300
|Rams
|+300
|Raiders
|+360
|Colts
|+360
|Buccaneers
|+360
|Texans
|+475
|Cardinals
|+1100
Division Winning Odds
- AFC East: Bills (+120) Dolphins (+300) Patriots (+800) Jets (+270)
- AFC North: Ravens (+220) Bengals (+150) Browns (+425) Steelers (+450)
- AFC South: Texans (+800) Colts (+550) Jaguars (-165) Titans (+425)
- AFC West: Broncos (+550) Chiefs (-165) Chargers (+340) Raiders (+1200)
- NFC East: Cowboys (+190) Giants (+850) Eagles (-125) Commanders (+1200)
- NFC North: Bears (+425) Lions (+130) Packers (+475) Vikings (+250)
- NFC South: Falcons (+215) Panthers (+400) Saints (+120) Buccaneers (+800)
- NFC West: Cardinals (+2500) Rams (+1000) 49ers (-160) Seahawks (+195)
