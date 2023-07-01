The New York Yankees, including Oswaldo Cabrera (hitting .125 in his past 10 games, with two RBI), take on starter Jack Flaherty and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Saturday at 2:15 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Athletics.

Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jack Flaherty

Jack Flaherty TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Oswaldo Cabrera? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera is hitting .193 with six doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.

In 43.9% of his 57 games this season, Cabrera has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.

He has homered in 7.0% of his games this year, and 2.2% of his chances at the plate.

In 22.8% of his games this season, Cabrera has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 17 games this season (29.8%), including multiple runs in three games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 26 .207 AVG .177 .240 OBP .247 .326 SLG .266 5 XBH 5 3 HR 1 9 RBI 9 21/3 K/BB 17/7 3 SB 2

Cardinals Pitching Rankings