The start of the 2023 NFL campaign is on the horizon, with Quintin Morris and the Buffalo Bills opening the year with a matchup versus the New York Jets at 8:15 PM ET on September 11.

Quintin Morris Injury Status

Morris is currently not on the injury report.

Quintin Morris 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 11 TAR, 8 REC, 84 YDS, 1 TD

Quintin Morris Fantasy Insights

Other Bills Players

Quintin Morris 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Titans 1 1 6 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 2 2 22 0 Week 4 @Ravens 1 0 0 0 Week 5 Steelers 5 3 39 0 Week 12 @Lions 1 1 3 0 Week 15 Dolphins 1 1 14 1 Wild Card Dolphins 1 1 12 0 Divisional Bengals 2 1 6 0

