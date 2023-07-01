The 2023 season kicks off for Siran Neal when the Buffalo Bills and New York Jets match up at 8:15 PM ET on September 11.

Siran Neal Injury Status

Neal is currently not listed as injured.

Is Neal your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Siran Neal 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 8 Tackles (0.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 4 Pass Def.

Rep Neal and the Buffalo Bills with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Bills Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Siran Neal 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 2 Titans 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 5 Steelers 0.0 0.0 2 0 4 Week 6 @Chiefs 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 16 @Bears 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Divisional Bengals 0.0 0.0 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.