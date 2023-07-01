The Syracuse Orange carry +6600 odds to win the ACC title in 2023, which ranks them 10th in the conference. Check out the numbers below, if you're thinking about placing a futures wager on their futures odds.

Want to bet on any of Syracuse's futures options? Sign up at BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Syracuse Atlantic Coast Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable

Currently Unavailable Atlantic Coast Conference Championship Odds: +6600 (Bet $10 to win $660)

+6600 (Bet $10 to win $660) Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

Bet on Syracuse's postseason opportunities now at BetMGM!

Syracuse 2023 Schedule

Syracuse has drawn the 53rd-ranked schedule this season (based on its opponents' combined win total last year). The Orange's schedule features games against teams with winning records in 2022, which includes versus teams with nine or more wins and against squads that accumulated three or fewer wins.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Opponent Date Week Result Colgate September 2 1 - Western Michigan September 9 2 - @ Purdue September 16 3 - Army September 23 4 - Clemson September 30 5 - @ North Carolina October 7 6 - @ Florida State October 14 7 - @ Virginia Tech October 26 9 - Boston College November 3 10 - Pittsburgh November 11 11 - @ Georgia Tech November 18 12 - Wake Forest November 25 13 -

Rep your team with officially licensed Syracuse gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.