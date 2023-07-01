Tre'Davious White is ready to hit the field on September 11 at 8:15 PM ET, when the Buffalo Bills collide with the New York Jets in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

Tre'Davious White Injury Status

White is currently not on the injured list.

Check Out Tre'Davious White NFL Defensive Player of the Year Odds

Tre'Davious White 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 20 Tackles (0 for loss), 0 Sacks, 1 INT, 6 Pass Def.

Tre'Davious White 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 13 @Patriots 0 0 4 0 1 Week 14 Jets 0 0 4 0 0 Week 15 Dolphins 0 0 3 0 3 Week 16 @Bears 0 0 5 0 1 Week 18 Patriots 0 0 4 1 1 Wild Card Dolphins 0 0 2 0 2 Divisional Bengals 0 0 4 0 0

