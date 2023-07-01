Trent Sherfield is set for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Buffalo Bills kick off their season in Week 1 against the New York Jets on September 11 at 8:15 PM ET.

Trent Sherfield Injury Status

Sherfield is currently not on the injured list.

Trent Sherfield 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats 51 TAR, 30 REC, 417 YDS, 2 TD

Trent Sherfield Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 53.70 230 86 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 30.20 334 131 2023 ADP - 806 249

Trent Sherfield 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Patriots 2 1 8 0 Week 2 @Ravens 2 2 9 0 Week 3 Bills 1 1 5 0 Week 4 @Bengals 6 4 55 0 Week 5 @Jets 2 1 5 0 Week 6 Vikings 4 1 6 0 Week 7 Steelers 3 3 44 0 Week 8 @Lions 2 2 25 0 Week 9 @Bears 3 3 27 0 Week 10 Browns 5 4 63 1 Week 12 Texans 5 2 33 0 Week 13 @49ers 3 1 75 1 Week 14 @Chargers 4 1 7 0 Week 15 @Bills 1 0 0 0 Week 16 Packers 2 2 25 0 Week 17 @Patriots 6 2 30 0 Wild Card @Bills 2 0 0 0

