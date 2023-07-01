Tyrel Dodson is set to hit the field on September 11 at 8:15 PM ET, when the Buffalo Bills collide with the New York Jets in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL campaign.

Tyrel Dodson Injury Status

Dodson is currently not listed as injured.

Is Dodson your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Tyrel Dodson 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 28 Tackles (1.0 for loss), 1.0 Sack, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Rep Dodson and the Buffalo Bills with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Bills Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Tyrel Dodson 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 5 Steelers 1.0 1.0 11 0 0 Week 10 Vikings 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 11 Browns 0.0 0.0 13 0 0 Week 12 @Lions 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 16 @Bears 0.0 0.0 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.