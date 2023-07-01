The New York Yankees and Isiah Kiner-Falefa take the field against Brendan Donovan and the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday at Busch Stadium.

Bookmakers list the Cardinals as -110 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Yankees -110 moneyline odds. A 9-run total is set in this game.

Yankees vs. Cardinals Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have posted a mark of 2-2.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Yankees and their opponents are 3-6-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Yankees' past 10 games.

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have been chosen as underdogs in 26 games this year and have walked away with the win 12 times (46.2%) in those games.

This season, New York has won 12 of its 26 games, or 46.2%, when it's the underdog by at least -110 on the moneyline.

The Yankees have an implied victory probability of 52.4% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

New York and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 34 of its 81 opportunities.

The Yankees are 6-5-0 against the spread in their 11 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 25-19 20-17 22-7 23-29 37-31 8-5

