The St. Louis Cardinals will send a hot-hitting Paul Goldschmidt to the plate against the New York Yankees and Isiah Kiner-Falefa, who has been on a tear in recent games, when the squads take the field on Saturday at 2:15 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees' 116 home runs rank fifth in Major League Baseball.

New York is 14th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .410 this season.

The Yankees' .231 batting average ranks 24th in the league this season.

New York has scored the 17th-most runs in the majors this season with 361 (4.5 per game).

The Yankees are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 27th with an OBP of .299.

The Yankees rank 10th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.2 whiffs per contest.

New York averages the 13th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.8) in the majors this season.

New York has pitched to a 3.60 ERA this season, which ranks second in baseball.

The Yankees have a combined WHIP of just 1.210 as a pitching staff, which is the fourth-best in baseball this season.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Luis Severino (1-2) will take to the mound for the Yankees and make his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed six innings without allowing a run on five hits in a matchup with the Texas Rangers.

In seven starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

Severino has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished one appearance without allowing an earned run in seven chances this season.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 6/24/2023 Rangers W 1-0 Home Luis Severino Jon Gray 6/25/2023 Rangers W 5-3 Home Gerrit Cole Nathan Eovaldi 6/27/2023 Athletics L 2-1 Away Jhony Brito Paul Blackburn 6/28/2023 Athletics W 11-0 Away Domingo Germán JP Sears 6/29/2023 Athletics W 10-4 Away Clarke Schmidt Hogan Harris 7/1/2023 Cardinals - Away Luis Severino Jack Flaherty 7/1/2023 Cardinals - Away Luis Severino Matthew Liberatore 7/2/2023 Cardinals - Away Gerrit Cole Jordan Montgomery 7/3/2023 Orioles - Home Domingo Germán Tyler Wells 7/4/2023 Orioles - Home Clarke Schmidt Kyle Gibson 7/5/2023 Orioles - Home Luis Severino Dean Kremer

