Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals (33-47) meet Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (45-36) in the series opener at Busch Stadium on Saturday, July 1. The game will start at 2:15 PM ET.

The Cardinals are the favorite in this one, at -110, while the underdog Yankees have -110 odds to play spoiler. The total is 9 runs for this game.

Yankees vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty - STL (4-5, 4.95 ERA) vs Luis Severino - NYY (1-2, 5.25 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Yankees vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Looking to bet on the Yankees versus Cardinals game but don't know where to start? Consider some of the most common betting types, such as the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet, such as the Yankees (-110) in this matchup, means that you think the Yankees will win, simple as that! And if they do, and you bet $10, you'd get $19.09 back.

And that's not all. There are lots of other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Anthony Rizzo get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can bet on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Yankees vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cardinals have won 17 out of the 43 games, or 39.5%, in which they've been favored.

The Cardinals have gone 19-30 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -110 or shorter (38.8% winning percentage).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 52.4% chance of a victory for St. Louis.

The Cardinals were favored on the moneyline for four of their last 10 games, and they finished 2-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- St. Louis and its opponents combined to go over the total five times.

The Yankees have been underdogs in 26 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (46.2%) in those contests.

The Yankees have a mark of 12-14 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by -110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Yankees have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Yankees vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U DJ LeMahieu 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+210) Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+130) Anthony Rizzo 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+145) Gleyber Torres 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170) Harrison Bader 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+150)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1800 6th 2nd Win AL East +1200 - 3rd

Think the Yankees can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for New York and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.