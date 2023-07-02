Anthony Rizzo and his .463 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (103 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the St. Louis Cardinals and Jordan Montgomery on July 2 at 2:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Cardinals.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Anthony Rizzo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

Rizzo leads New York in OBP (.360), slugging percentage (.425) and total hits (76) this season.

He ranks 61st in batting average, 30th in on base percentage, and 80th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.

Rizzo has had a hit in 53 of 77 games this year (68.8%), including multiple hits 18 times (23.4%).

In 11.7% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

Rizzo has had at least one RBI in 32.5% of his games this year (25 of 77), with more than one RBI nine times (11.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 32 games this year (41.6%), including seven multi-run games (9.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 35 .320 AVG .205 .400 OBP .314 .523 SLG .311 15 XBH 8 8 HR 3 22 RBI 15 32/17 K/BB 40/14 0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings