DJ LeMahieu Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Cardinals - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DJ LeMahieu -- with a slugging percentage of .263 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jordan Montgomery on the mound, on July 2 at 2:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Cardinals.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu is hitting .228 with 12 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 22 walks.
- LeMahieu is batting .211 during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- In 66.7% of his 69 games this season, LeMahieu has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 11 multi-hit games.
- In seven games this season, he has hit a long ball (10.1%, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish).
- LeMahieu has driven home a run in 21 games this year (30.4%), including more than one RBI in 8.7% of his games.
- He has scored in 24 of 69 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|34
|.268
|AVG
|.189
|.326
|OBP
|.261
|.457
|SLG
|.291
|13
|XBH
|8
|5
|HR
|2
|18
|RBI
|9
|34/9
|K/BB
|34/13
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff is 24th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.55).
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 82 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- The Cardinals are sending Montgomery (5-7) out to make his 17th start of the season. He is 5-7 with a 3.52 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, the left-hander went 6 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.52), 42nd in WHIP (1.272), and 39th in K/9 (8.3) among pitchers who qualify.
