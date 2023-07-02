Harrison Bader Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Cardinals - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
On Sunday, Harrison Bader (.361 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the New York Yankees face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Montgomery. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Cardinals.
Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Harrison Bader At The Plate
- Bader has four doubles, two triples, six home runs and four walks while batting .262.
- In 22 of 35 games this year (62.9%) Bader has picked up a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (22.9%).
- In 17.1% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 37.1% of his games this year, Bader has picked up at least one RBI. In eight of those games (22.9%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 42.9% of his games this year (15 of 35), he has scored, and in three of those games (8.6%) he has scored more than once.
Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|14
|.216
|AVG
|.327
|.253
|OBP
|.333
|.392
|SLG
|.577
|6
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|13
|10/3
|K/BB
|6/1
|4
|SB
|3
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Cardinals' 4.55 team ERA ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Cardinals allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (82 total, one per game).
- Montgomery makes the start for the Cardinals, his 17th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 3.52 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the left-hander tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Houston Astros, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 30-year-old's 3.52 ERA ranks 26th, 1.272 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 39th among qualifying pitchers this season.
