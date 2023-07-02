After going 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI in his most recent game, Jose Trevino and the New York Yankees take on the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Jordan Montgomery) at 2:15 PM ET on Sunday.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI against the Cardinals.

Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jose Trevino? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Jose Trevino At The Plate

Trevino is hitting .213 with four doubles, three home runs and seven walks.

In 54.3% of his games this season (25 of 46), Trevino has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (6.5%) he recorded at least two.

In three games this season, he has gone deep (6.5%, and 2% of his trips to the plate).

In 10 games this year (21.7%), Trevino has picked up an RBI, and in three of those games (6.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 14 games this year (30.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 21 .219 AVG .206 .250 OBP .260 .329 SLG .279 4 XBH 3 2 HR 1 10 RBI 4 12/3 K/BB 8/4 0 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings