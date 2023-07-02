Josh Donaldson Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Cardinals - July 2
The New York Yankees and Josh Donaldson (.323 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starter Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Josh Donaldson Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Explore More About This Game
Josh Donaldson At The Plate
- Donaldson is batting .136 with a double, eight home runs and six walks.
- Donaldson has gotten a hit in nine of 26 games this season (34.6%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in 26.9% of his games in 2023, and 9% of his trips to the dish.
- Donaldson has picked up an RBI in 34.6% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 11.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least one run 10 times this season (38.5%), including one multi-run game.
Josh Donaldson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|10
|.089
|AVG
|.194
|.163
|OBP
|.225
|.289
|SLG
|.639
|3
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|5
|3
|RBI
|10
|15/4
|K/BB
|12/2
|0
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Cardinals' 4.55 team ERA ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender 82 home runs (one per game), the fourth-fewest in the league.
- Montgomery (5-7) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 3.52 ERA in 92 2/3 innings pitched, with 85 strikeouts.
- In his last outing on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, the lefty threw 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.52), 42nd in WHIP (1.272), and 39th in K/9 (8.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
