The Seattle Storm (4-11) will lean on Jewell Loyd (first in WNBA, 25.7 points per game) when they square off against Breanna Stewart (third in league, 22.1) and the New York Liberty (10-4) on Sunday, July 2, 2023 at Climate Pledge Arena. The game starts at 6:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, FOX13+, Prime Video, and YES.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Liberty vs. Storm matchup.

Liberty vs. Storm Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, FOX13+, Prime Video, and YES

Location: Seattle, Washington

Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Liberty vs. Storm Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Liberty vs. Storm Betting Trends

The Liberty have won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.

The Storm have won eight games against the spread this year, while failing to cover six times.

New York has been favored by 8.5 points or more six times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.

When playing as at least 8.5-point underdogs this season, Seattle has an ATS record of 4-1.

In the Liberty's 13 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total eight times.

Storm games have gone over the point total eight out of 14 times this year.

