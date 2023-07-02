Oswaldo Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Cardinals - July 2
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Oswaldo Cabrera -- batting .263 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jordan Montgomery on the mound, on July 2 at 2:15 PM ET.
He had three hits (going 3-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent appearance against the Cardinals.
Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera is hitting .206 with six doubles, four home runs and 10 walks.
- Cabrera has picked up a hit in 44.8% of his 58 games this year, with multiple hits in 12.1% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in four games this year (6.9%), leaving the park in 2.1% of his chances at the plate.
- Cabrera has picked up an RBI in 24.1% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 6.9% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- In 31.0% of his games this year (18 of 58), he has scored, and in three of those games (5.2%) he has scored more than once.
Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|27
|.207
|AVG
|.205
|.240
|OBP
|.269
|.326
|SLG
|.289
|5
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|10
|21/3
|K/BB
|17/7
|3
|SB
|2
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Cardinals pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Cardinals have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.55).
- The Cardinals allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (82 total, one per game).
- Montgomery gets the start for the Cardinals, his 17th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 3.52 ERA and 85 strikeouts through 92 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, the left-hander went 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 26th in ERA (3.52), 42nd in WHIP (1.272), and 39th in K/9 (8.3) among qualifying pitchers.
