Sunday's contest that pits the New York Yankees (46-37) versus the St. Louis Cardinals (34-48) at Busch Stadium is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Yankees. Game time is at 2:15 PM ET on July 2.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Gerrit Cole (8-1) to the mound, while Jordan Montgomery (5-7) will answer the bell for the Cardinals.

Yankees vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Yankees vs. Cardinals Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Yankees 5, Cardinals 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Cardinals

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

The Yankees have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Yankees have won 31, or 60.8%, of the 51 games they've played as favorites this season.

New York is 31-20 this season when entering a game favored by -115 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Yankees.

New York ranks 15th in the majors with 371 total runs scored this season.

The Yankees have a 3.65 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.

Yankees Schedule