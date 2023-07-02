Yankees vs. Cardinals Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 2
Sunday's contest that pits the New York Yankees (46-37) versus the St. Louis Cardinals (34-48) at Busch Stadium is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Yankees. Game time is at 2:15 PM ET on July 2.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Yankees will send Gerrit Cole (8-1) to the mound, while Jordan Montgomery (5-7) will answer the bell for the Cardinals.
Yankees vs. Cardinals Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Yankees vs. Cardinals Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Yankees 5, Cardinals 4.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Cardinals
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Yankees Performance Insights
- The Yankees have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.
- The Yankees have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Yankees have won 31, or 60.8%, of the 51 games they've played as favorites this season.
- New York is 31-20 this season when entering a game favored by -115 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Yankees.
- New York ranks 15th in the majors with 371 total runs scored this season.
- The Yankees have a 3.65 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 27
|@ Athletics
|L 2-1
|Jhony Brito vs Paul Blackburn
|June 28
|@ Athletics
|W 11-0
|Domingo Germán vs JP Sears
|June 29
|@ Athletics
|W 10-4
|Clarke Schmidt vs Hogan Harris
|July 1
|@ Cardinals
|L 11-4
|Luis Severino vs Jack Flaherty
|July 1
|@ Cardinals
|W 6-2
|Ian Hamilton vs Matthew Liberatore
|July 2
|@ Cardinals
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs Jordan Montgomery
|July 3
|Orioles
|-
|Domingo Germán vs Tyler Wells
|July 4
|Orioles
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Kyle Gibson
|July 5
|Orioles
|-
|Luis Severino vs Dean Kremer
|July 6
|Orioles
|-
|Luis Severino vs Kyle Bradish
|July 7
|Cubs
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs Jameson Taillon
