How to Watch the Yankees vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 2
The St. Louis Cardinals and Paul Goldschmidt take the field at Busch Stadium against Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees on Sunday.
Yankees vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Time: 2:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fifth in MLB play with 117 total home runs.
- New York is 13th in MLB with a .409 slugging percentage.
- The Yankees have the 24th-ranked batting average in the league (.232).
- New York ranks 15th in runs scored with 371 (4.5 per game).
- The Yankees rank 26th in MLB with a .301 on-base percentage.
- The Yankees strike out 8.1 times per game to rank ninth in MLB.
- The pitching staff for New York has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 13th in the majors.
- New York has a 3.65 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Yankees have the fifth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.222).
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- Gerrit Cole gets the start for the Yankees, his 18th of the season. He is 8-1 with a 2.78 ERA and 113 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out came on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when he tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- Cole has recorded 11 quality starts this year.
- Cole is looking to pick up his 17th start of five or more innings this year in this game.
- He has had four appearances this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/27/2023
|Athletics
|L 2-1
|Away
|Jhony Brito
|Paul Blackburn
|6/28/2023
|Athletics
|W 11-0
|Away
|Domingo Germán
|JP Sears
|6/29/2023
|Athletics
|W 10-4
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Hogan Harris
|7/1/2023
|Cardinals
|L 11-4
|Away
|Luis Severino
|Jack Flaherty
|7/1/2023
|Cardinals
|W 6-2
|Away
|Ian Hamilton
|Matthew Liberatore
|7/2/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Jordan Montgomery
|7/3/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Tyler Wells
|7/4/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Kyle Gibson
|7/5/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Luis Severino
|Dean Kremer
|7/6/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Luis Severino
|Kyle Bradish
|7/7/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Jameson Taillon
