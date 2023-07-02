Sportsbooks have set player props for Gleyber Torres, Paul Goldschmidt and others when the New York Yankees visit the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Sunday at 2:15 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Cardinals Game Info

When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gerrit Cole Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Cole Stats

The Yankees will hand the ball to Gerrit Cole (8-1) for his 18th start of the season.

In 17 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 11 of them.

In 17 starts, Cole has pitched through or past the fifth inning 16 times. He has a season average of 6.1 frames per outing.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 17 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this year, the 32-year-old's 2.78 ERA ranks ninth, 1.129 WHIP ranks 22nd, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 18th.

Cole Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Rangers Jun. 25 4.2 9 3 3 7 1 vs. Mariners Jun. 20 7.1 4 1 1 8 1 at Mets Jun. 14 6.0 4 1 1 8 0 vs. Red Sox Jun. 9 6.0 7 2 2 6 1 at Dodgers Jun. 3 6.0 4 1 1 5 2

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Torres Stats

Torres has 11 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 35 walks and 34 RBI (75 total hits). He has stolen six bases.

He's slashing .248/.326/.411 on the season.

Torres will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .278 with three walks and four RBI.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Jul. 1 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 0 at Cardinals Jul. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Athletics Jun. 29 2-for-5 1 0 2 2 0 at Athletics Jun. 28 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Jun. 27 1-for-1 0 0 0 1 0

Anthony Rizzo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Rizzo Stats

Anthony Rizzo has 76 hits with 12 doubles, 11 home runs, 31 walks and 37 RBI.

He's slashing .267/.360/.425 so far this season.

Rizzo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Cardinals Jul. 1 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Cardinals Jul. 1 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 at Athletics Jun. 29 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 at Athletics Jun. 28 0-for-4 2 0 0 0 at Athletics Jun. 27 1-for-2 0 0 0 2

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has 20 doubles, 15 home runs, 44 walks and 46 RBI (90 total hits). He's also swiped eight bases.

He has a slash line of .289/.379/.498 so far this season.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Jul. 1 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Yankees Jul. 1 1-for-2 1 1 4 4 0 vs. Astros Jun. 29 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Jun. 28 3-for-5 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Astros Jun. 27 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Arenado Stats

Nolan Arenado has recorded 83 hits with 12 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 23 walks. He has driven in 54 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a .275/.324/.487 slash line on the season.

Arenado brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Yankees Jul. 1 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Astros Jun. 29 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Jun. 28 1-for-3 1 1 3 4 0 vs. Astros Jun. 27 2-for-3 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Cubs Jun. 25 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

