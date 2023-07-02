Yankees vs. Cardinals Probable Starting Pitchers Today - July 2
The New York Yankees (46-37) and St. Louis Cardinals (34-48) play a rubber match on Sunday at 2:15 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.
The probable starters are Gerrit Cole (8-1) for the Yankees and Jordan Montgomery (5-7) for the Cardinals.
Yankees vs. Cardinals Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Time: 2:15 PM ET
- TV: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Probable Pitchers: Cole - NYY (8-1, 2.78 ERA) vs Montgomery - STL (5-7, 3.52 ERA)
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Gerrit Cole
- The Yankees will send Cole (8-1) to the mound for his 18th start this season.
- The right-hander gave up three earned runs in 4 2/3 innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Texas Rangers.
- The 32-year-old has pitched to a 2.78 ERA this season with 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.7 walks per nine across 17 games.
- He has started 17 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 11 of them.
- In 17 starts, Cole has pitched through or past the fifth inning 16 times. He has a season average of 6.1 frames per outing.
- He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 17 chances this season.
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Montgomery
- The Cardinals will send Montgomery (5-7) to make his 17th start of the season. He is 5-7 with a 3.52 ERA and 85 strikeouts through 92 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Houston Astros, when the lefty went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.52, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season. Opponents are hitting .260 against him.
- Montgomery is looking to prolong a fourth-game quality start streak in this matchup.
- Montgomery will try to extend a seven-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.8 frames per appearance).
- He has had three appearances this season that he held his opponents to zero earned runs.
- The 30-year-old's 3.52 ERA ranks 26th, 1.272 WHIP ranks 42nd, and 8.3 K/9 ranks 39th among qualifying pitchers this season.
