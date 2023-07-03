The Buffalo Bills have +800 odds to win the Super Bowl, third-best in the league as of December 31.

Bills Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC East: +130

+130 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +800

Buffalo Betting Insights

Buffalo put together a 7-8-0 ATS record last year.

A total of six Bills games last season hit the over.

Buffalo ranked sixth in total defense last year (319.1 yards allowed per game), but it played really well on offense, ranking second-best in the NFL with 397.6 total yards per game.

At home last year, the Bills were 7-1. On the road, they were 6-2.

In the AFC East the Bills were 4-2, and in the conference as a whole they went 9-2.

Bills Impact Players

Josh Allen threw for 4,283 yards (267.7 per game), completing 63.3% of his throws, with 35 touchdowns and 14 interceptions in 16 games last year.

Also, Allen ran for 762 yards and seven TDs.

Stefon Diggs had 108 receptions for 1,429 yards (89.3 per game) and 11 touchdowns in 16 games.

In 13 games a season ago, Latavius Murray rushed for 760 yards (58.5 per game) and six TDs.

Gabriel Davis had 48 catches for 836 yards (55.7 per game) and seven touchdowns in 15 games.

On defense last year, Matt Milano helped keep opposing offenses in check with three interceptions to go with 99 tackles, 12.0 TFL, 1.5 sacks, and 11 passes defended in 15 games.

2023-24 Bills NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 11 @ Jets - +1800 2 September 17 Raiders - +8000 3 September 24 @ Commanders - +8000 4 October 1 Dolphins - +2000 5 October 8 Jaguars - +2500 6 October 15 Giants - +6600 7 October 22 @ Patriots - +6600 8 October 26 Buccaneers - +15000 9 November 5 @ Bengals - +900 10 November 13 Broncos - +5000 11 November 19 Jets - +1800 12 November 26 @ Eagles - +700 14 December 10 @ Chiefs - +650 15 December 17 Cowboys - +1600 16 December 23 @ Chargers - +2800 17 December 31 Patriots - +6600 18 January 7 @ Dolphins - +2000

