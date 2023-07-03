On Monday, DJ LeMahieu (hitting .158 in his past 10 games) and the New York Yankees play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Wells. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.

DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells

Tyler Wells TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Discover More About This Game

DJ LeMahieu At The Plate

LeMahieu is hitting .225 with 12 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 22 walks.

LeMahieu has gotten at least one hit in 65.7% of his games this season (46 of 70), with multiple hits 11 times (15.7%).

He has hit a home run in 10.0% of his games this season, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 21 games this year (30.0%), LeMahieu has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (8.6%) he had more than one.

He has scored in 24 games this year (34.3%), including multiple runs in four games.

DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 35 .268 AVG .183 .326 OBP .253 .457 SLG .282 13 XBH 8 5 HR 2 18 RBI 9 34/9 K/BB 35/13 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings