Gleyber Torres Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Orioles - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Gleyber Torres -- with a slugging percentage of .270 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the mound, on July 3 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Gleyber Torres? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Yankees vs Orioles Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs Orioles Player Props
|Yankees vs Orioles Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Yankees vs Orioles
|Yankees vs Orioles Odds
|Yankees vs Orioles Prediction
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres leads New York with a slugging percentage of .412, fueled by 25 extra-base hits.
- Torres is batting .238 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Torres has picked up a hit in 57 of 82 games this year, with multiple hits 18 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 13.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Torres has an RBI in 20 of 82 games this season, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 36 of 82 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|37
|.236
|AVG
|.262
|.326
|OBP
|.323
|.420
|SLG
|.403
|13
|XBH
|12
|8
|HR
|4
|20
|RBI
|14
|27/21
|K/BB
|22/14
|5
|SB
|2
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.26).
- Orioles pitchers combine to allow 99 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- Wells gets the start for the Orioles, his 16th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.21 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 28-year-old's 3.21 ERA ranks 15th, .885 WHIP ranks first, and 9.2 K/9 ranks 26th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.