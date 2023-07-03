Harrison Bader Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Orioles - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Harrison Bader -- with a slugging percentage of .324 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the hill, on July 3 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Harrison Bader At The Plate
- Bader is batting .254 with four doubles, two triples, six home runs and four walks.
- In 22 of 36 games this season (61.1%) Bader has picked up a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (22.2%).
- In 16.7% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Bader has driven home a run in 13 games this year (36.1%), including more than one RBI in 22.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..
- In 15 of 36 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|15
|.216
|AVG
|.304
|.253
|OBP
|.310
|.392
|SLG
|.536
|6
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|3
|10
|RBI
|13
|10/3
|K/BB
|7/1
|4
|SB
|3
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles' 4.26 team ERA ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (99 total, 1.2 per game).
- Wells gets the start for the Orioles, his 16th of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.21 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.21), first in WHIP (.885), and 26th in K/9 (9.2).
