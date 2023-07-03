Jose Trevino Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Orioles - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Jose Trevino -- 0-for-2 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Tyler Wells on the mound, on July 3 at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.
Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Jose Trevino At The Plate
- Trevino has four doubles, three home runs and seven walks while batting .210.
- Trevino has gotten at least one hit in 53.2% of his games this year (25 of 47), with at least two hits three times (6.4%).
- In 6.4% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2% of his trips to the plate.
- Trevino has an RBI in 10 of 47 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 14 games this year (29.8%), but has had no multi-run games.
Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|22
|.219
|AVG
|.200
|.250
|OBP
|.253
|.329
|SLG
|.271
|4
|XBH
|3
|2
|HR
|1
|10
|RBI
|4
|12/3
|K/BB
|8/4
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Orioles have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.26).
- Orioles pitchers combine to give up 99 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- The Orioles will send Wells (6-4) to the mound to make his 16th start of the season. He is 6-4 with a 3.21 ERA and 95 strikeouts in 92 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, the righty went six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.21), first in WHIP (.885), and 26th in K/9 (9.2).
