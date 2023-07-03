Josh Donaldson Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Orioles - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The New York Yankees and Josh Donaldson (.323 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starter Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Josh Donaldson Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Josh Donaldson At The Plate
- Donaldson is batting .136 with a double, eight home runs and six walks.
- Donaldson has gotten a hit in nine of 26 games this year (34.6%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has homered in seven games this season (26.9%), leaving the park in 9% of his plate appearances.
- Donaldson has driven home a run in nine games this year (34.6%), including more than one RBI in 11.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In 10 of 26 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Josh Donaldson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|10
|.089
|AVG
|.194
|.163
|OBP
|.225
|.289
|SLG
|.639
|3
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|5
|3
|RBI
|10
|15/4
|K/BB
|12/2
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles' 4.26 team ERA ranks 17th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (99 total, 1.2 per game).
- Wells (6-4) takes the mound for the Orioles in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 3.21 ERA in 92 2/3 innings pitched, with 95 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Tuesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the righty went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 28-year-old's 3.21 ERA ranks 15th, .885 WHIP ranks first, and 9.2 K/9 ranks 26th among qualifying pitchers this season.
