The New York Yankees will look to Isiah Kiner-Falefa for continued success at the plate when they take on Anthony Santander and the Baltimore Orioles on Monday, in the first game of a four-game series at Yankee Stadium.

Yankees vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, July 3, 2023

Monday, July 3, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees' 117 home runs rank fifth in Major League Baseball.

New York is 14th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .407 this season.

The Yankees have a team batting average of .231 this season, which ranks 25th among MLB teams.

New York ranks 18th in the majors with 372 total runs scored this season.

The Yankees have an on-base percentage of .300 this season, which ranks 27th in the league.

The Yankees rank ninth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.1 whiffs per contest.

New York has an 8.8 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 12th in the majors.

New York has pitched to a 3.67 ERA this season, which ranks third in baseball.

Yankees pitchers have a 1.227 WHIP this season, fifth-best in the majors.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Domingo German (5-5) will take the mound for the Yankees, his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run or hit in nine innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Oakland Athletics.

He has five quality starts in 15 chances this season.

In 15 starts, German has pitched through or past the fifth inning 10 times. He has a season average of 5.4 frames per outing.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 15 chances this season.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 6/28/2023 Athletics W 11-0 Away Domingo Germán JP Sears 6/29/2023 Athletics W 10-4 Away Clarke Schmidt Hogan Harris 7/1/2023 Cardinals L 11-4 Away Luis Severino Jack Flaherty 7/1/2023 Cardinals W 6-2 Away Ian Hamilton Matthew Liberatore 7/2/2023 Cardinals L 5-1 Away Gerrit Cole Jordan Montgomery 7/3/2023 Orioles - Home Domingo Germán Tyler Wells 7/4/2023 Orioles - Home Clarke Schmidt Kyle Gibson 7/5/2023 Orioles - Home Luis Severino Dean Kremer 7/6/2023 Orioles - Home Luis Severino Kyle Bradish 7/7/2023 Cubs - Home Carlos Rodón Jameson Taillon 7/8/2023 Cubs - Home Gerrit Cole Drew Smyly

