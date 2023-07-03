How to Watch the Yankees vs. Orioles Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 3
The New York Yankees will look to Isiah Kiner-Falefa for continued success at the plate when they take on Anthony Santander and the Baltimore Orioles on Monday, in the first game of a four-game series at Yankee Stadium.
Yankees vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV Channel: YES
- Location: The Bronx, New York
- Venue: Yankee Stadium
Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Yankees' 117 home runs rank fifth in Major League Baseball.
- New York is 14th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .407 this season.
- The Yankees have a team batting average of .231 this season, which ranks 25th among MLB teams.
- New York ranks 18th in the majors with 372 total runs scored this season.
- The Yankees have an on-base percentage of .300 this season, which ranks 27th in the league.
- The Yankees rank ninth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.1 whiffs per contest.
- New York has an 8.8 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 12th in the majors.
- New York has pitched to a 3.67 ERA this season, which ranks third in baseball.
- Yankees pitchers have a 1.227 WHIP this season, fifth-best in the majors.
Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher
- Domingo German (5-5) will take the mound for the Yankees, his 16th start of the season.
- The right-hander did not allow a run or hit in nine innings pitched on Thursday in his last outing, a matchup with the Oakland Athletics.
- He has five quality starts in 15 chances this season.
- In 15 starts, German has pitched through or past the fifth inning 10 times. He has a season average of 5.4 frames per outing.
- He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 15 chances this season.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Yankees Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/28/2023
|Athletics
|W 11-0
|Away
|Domingo Germán
|JP Sears
|6/29/2023
|Athletics
|W 10-4
|Away
|Clarke Schmidt
|Hogan Harris
|7/1/2023
|Cardinals
|L 11-4
|Away
|Luis Severino
|Jack Flaherty
|7/1/2023
|Cardinals
|W 6-2
|Away
|Ian Hamilton
|Matthew Liberatore
|7/2/2023
|Cardinals
|L 5-1
|Away
|Gerrit Cole
|Jordan Montgomery
|7/3/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Domingo Germán
|Tyler Wells
|7/4/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Clarke Schmidt
|Kyle Gibson
|7/5/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Luis Severino
|Dean Kremer
|7/6/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Luis Severino
|Kyle Bradish
|7/7/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Carlos Rodón
|Jameson Taillon
|7/8/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Home
|Gerrit Cole
|Drew Smyly
