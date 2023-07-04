The New York Yankees, including Anthony Rizzo (.310 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starter Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium, Tuesday at 1:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Orioles.

Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Anthony Rizzo At The Plate

Rizzo leads New York with 77 hits and an OBP of .361, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .424.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 59th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage, and 80th in slugging.

Rizzo has picked up a hit in 54 of 78 games this year, with multiple hits 18 times.

He has hit a home run in 11.5% of his games this season, and 3.3% of his plate appearances.

Rizzo has picked up an RBI in 25 games this season (32.1%), with more than one RBI in nine of those contests (11.5%).

He has scored in 33 games this year (42.3%), including multiple runs in seven games.

Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 35 .321 AVG .205 .402 OBP .314 .519 SLG .311 15 XBH 8 8 HR 3 22 RBI 15 34/18 K/BB 40/14 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings