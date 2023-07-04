DJ LeMahieu Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Orioles - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The New York Yankees, including DJ LeMahieu (.211 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium, Tuesday at 1:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu is batting .221 with 12 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 22 walks.
- LeMahieu has gotten at least one hit in 64.8% of his games this year (46 of 71), with multiple hits 11 times (15.5%).
- Looking at the 71 games he has played this season, he's homered in seven of them (9.9%), and in 2.4% of his trips to the plate.
- LeMahieu has driven in a run in 21 games this year (29.6%), including six games with more than one RBI (8.5%).
- In 24 of 71 games this year, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|35
|.260
|AVG
|.183
|.317
|OBP
|.253
|.443
|SLG
|.282
|13
|XBH
|8
|5
|HR
|2
|18
|RBI
|9
|35/9
|K/BB
|35/13
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.3 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Orioles have a 4.28 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combine to rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (102 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gibson (8-5 with a 4.66 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his 18th of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 35-year-old's 4.66 ERA ranks 55th, 1.376 WHIP ranks 51st, and 6.9 K/9 ranks 56th among qualifying pitchers this season.
