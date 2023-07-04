On Tuesday, Giancarlo Stanton (.229 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a home run, three walks and six RBI) and the New York Yankees play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Gibson. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last game against the Orioles.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

  • Stanton is hitting .205 with six doubles, seven home runs and nine walks.
  • In 61.1% of his games this season (22 of 36), Stanton has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (13.9%) he recorded at least two.
  • In seven games this year, he has hit a long ball (19.4%, and 4.9% of his trips to the plate).
  • Stanton has driven home a run in 13 games this season (36.1%), including more than one RBI in 13.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • In 12 games this year (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 17
.179 AVG .231
.236 OBP .296
.343 SLG .477
5 XBH 8
3 HR 4
8 RBI 11
19/4 K/BB 17/5
0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles have the 17th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.28).
  • Orioles pitchers combine to give up 102 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
  • The Orioles will send Gibson (8-5) to the mound to make his 18th start of the season. He is 8-5 with a 4.66 ERA and 74 strikeouts through 96 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while giving up nine hits.
  • The 35-year-old ranks 55th in ERA (4.66), 51st in WHIP (1.376), and 56th in K/9 (6.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
