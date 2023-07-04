On Tuesday, Harrison Bader (coming off going 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI) and the New York Yankees face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Gibson. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Harrison Bader At The Plate

Bader has four doubles, two triples, seven home runs and four walks while batting .261.

Bader has reached base via a hit in 23 games this season (of 37 played), and had multiple hits in nine of those games.

He has hit a home run in 18.9% of his games in 2023 (seven of 37), and 5% of his trips to the dish.

In 14 games this season (37.8%), Bader has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (24.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 16 of 37 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 15 .231 AVG .304 .265 OBP .310 .436 SLG .536 7 XBH 6 4 HR 3 13 RBI 13 10/3 K/BB 7/1 4 SB 3

