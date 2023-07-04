The New York Yankees, including Isiah Kiner-Falefa (.400 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium, Tuesday at 1:05 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Orioles.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)



Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

  • Kiner-Falefa is hitting .261 with six doubles, a triple, five home runs and 12 walks.
  • Kiner-Falefa has picked up a hit in 33 of 61 games this year, with multiple hits 11 times.
  • In 8.2% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 19.7% of his games this season, Kiner-Falefa has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.5% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In 20 of 61 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
32 GP 28
.244 AVG .277
.278 OBP .337
.372 SLG .404
6 XBH 6
2 HR 3
9 RBI 13
9/3 K/BB 22/9
5 SB 4

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
  • The Orioles have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.28).
  • Orioles pitchers combine to allow 102 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
  • Gibson makes the start for the Orioles, his 18th of the season. He is 8-5 with a 4.66 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, the righty tossed 4 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
  • The 35-year-old ranks 55th in ERA (4.66), 51st in WHIP (1.376), and 56th in K/9 (6.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
