The New York Yankees and Jose Trevino, who went 0-for-2 last time out, battle Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium, Tuesday at 1:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.

Jose Trevino Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Discover More About This Game

Jose Trevino At The Plate

Trevino is batting .210 with four doubles, three home runs and seven walks.

In 53.2% of his games this year (25 of 47), Trevino has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (6.4%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in 6.4% of his games in 2023 (three of 47), and 2% of his trips to the dish.

Trevino has an RBI in 10 of 47 games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 14 games this year (29.8%), but has had no multi-run games.

Jose Trevino Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 22 .219 AVG .200 .250 OBP .253 .329 SLG .271 4 XBH 3 2 HR 1 10 RBI 4 12/3 K/BB 8/4 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings