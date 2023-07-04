Josh Donaldson Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Orioles - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The New York Yankees and Josh Donaldson (.323 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), battle starter Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium, Tuesday at 1:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.
Josh Donaldson Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Josh Donaldson At The Plate
- Donaldson is batting .131 with a double, eight home runs and seven walks.
- Donaldson has gotten a hit in nine of 27 games this season (33.3%), with multiple hits twice.
- In 25.9% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 8.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Donaldson has had at least one RBI in 33.3% of his games this year (nine of 27), with more than one RBI three times (11.1%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least once 10 times this year (37.0%), including one multi-run game.
Josh Donaldson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|10
|.083
|AVG
|.194
|.170
|OBP
|.225
|.271
|SLG
|.639
|3
|XBH
|6
|3
|HR
|5
|3
|RBI
|10
|15/5
|K/BB
|12/2
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
- The Orioles' 4.28 team ERA ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 20th in baseball in home runs surrendered (102 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gibson makes the start for the Orioles, his 18th of the season. He is 8-5 with a 4.66 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 96 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- This season, the 35-year-old ranks 55th in ERA (4.66), 51st in WHIP (1.376), and 56th in K/9 (6.9) among qualifying pitchers.
