Oswaldo Cabrera Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Orioles - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees, including Oswaldo Cabrera (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium, Tuesday at 1:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Cardinals.
Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate
- Cabrera has six doubles, four home runs and 12 walks while hitting .205.
- Cabrera has picked up a hit in 44.1% of his 59 games this season, with more than one hit in 11.9% of them.
- He has homered in four games this year (6.8%), homering in 2.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Cabrera has an RBI in 14 of 59 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 18 games this year (30.5%), including three multi-run games (5.1%).
Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|28
|.207
|AVG
|.202
|.240
|OBP
|.281
|.326
|SLG
|.286
|5
|XBH
|5
|3
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|10
|21/3
|K/BB
|17/9
|3
|SB
|2
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.28).
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 102 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in the league).
- Gibson (8-5) takes the mound for the Orioles in his 18th start of the season. He has a 4.66 ERA in 96 2/3 innings pitched, with 74 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, the right-hander threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 35-year-old ranks 55th in ERA (4.66), 51st in WHIP (1.376), and 56th in K/9 (6.9).
