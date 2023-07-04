The New York Yankees, including Oswaldo Cabrera (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starting pitcher Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium, Tuesday at 1:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Cardinals.

Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium

Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate

Cabrera has six doubles, four home runs and 12 walks while hitting .205.

Cabrera has picked up a hit in 44.1% of his 59 games this season, with more than one hit in 11.9% of them.

He has homered in four games this year (6.8%), homering in 2.1% of his trips to the dish.

Cabrera has an RBI in 14 of 59 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 18 games this year (30.5%), including three multi-run games (5.1%).

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 30 GP 28 .207 AVG .202 .240 OBP .281 .326 SLG .286 5 XBH 5 3 HR 1 9 RBI 10 21/3 K/BB 17/9 3 SB 2

