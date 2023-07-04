Tuesday's contest that pits the New York Yankees (47-38) versus the Baltimore Orioles (49-34) at Yankee Stadium should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Yankees. Game time is at 1:05 PM ET on July 4.

The Yankees will look to Clarke Schmidt (3-6) against the Orioles and Kyle Gibson (8-5).

Yankees vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 1:05 PM ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

How to Watch on TV: YES

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Yankees 5, Orioles 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

The Yankees have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Yankees have won 31 out of the 51 games, or 60.8%, in which they've been favored.

New York has a record of 28-16 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -120 on the moneyline.

The Yankees have a 54.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

New York has scored the 16th-most runs in the majors this season with 378 (4.4 per game).

The Yankees have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.65).

Yankees Schedule